Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 2

West Virginia football alumni were making their names known across the pro football world as Week 2 of the National Football League came to a close on Monday.

The league’s second week of play was a treacherous one, as a large number of the league’s stars, like Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and Nick Bosa, sustained injuries that will have them out for extended periods of time.

WVU alums were not immune from this injury bug. After their Sunday night clash with New England, the Seattle Seahawks confirmed that linebacker Bruce Irvin will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Some had already missed time, like Nick Kwiatkoski, who injured his pectoral muscle in week one. He missed this week’s Monday matchup with New Orleans.

There were, however, plenty of Mountaineers who made it through the week’s slate unscathed, with some putting on excellent performances to help lift their teams to a win:

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Quinton Spain, OG, Buffalo Bills

Spain is a key piece to the Bills’ offensive line, which has anchored Buffalo’s exploding offense in the first two weeks of the season.

Collectively, Buffalo rushed for 111 yards in their win against Miami while QB Josh Allen put up his second career-high passing game in a row with 417 yards and 4 touchdowns. He did this all while getting sacked just once throughout the game.

Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts

Glowinski was named Pro Football Focus’s right guard of the week for week 2 after he anchored the Colts’ offensive line in their offensive win on Sunday.

Quarterback Philip Rivers had far from a career day against the Vikings, so Indianapolis turned largely to their run game to get a push. The Colts rushed for 151 yards, the bulk of which came from Jonathan Taylor, as they cruised to a 28-11 victory over Minnesota.

Defensive Player of the Week: Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers

Douglas started his first game as a Panther on Sunday as his squad fell to the Buccaneers, 31-17.

The East Orange, New Jersey native appeared in 87 percent of his team’s defensive snaps, putting together 7 tackles, including one for a loss. His performance this week vaulted him to the top of the stats sheet as Carolina’s leading tackler so far this season.

Other Mountaineers who made appearances this week:

Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Joseph made his second start as a Brown this week, putting together five tackles as his squad earned their first win of the season over the Bengals.

Daryl Worley, S, Dallas Cowboys: Worley appeared in 25 defensive snaps during Dallas’s comeback win over the Falcons, racking up three solo tackles.

Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: McKivitz made his NFL debut for the Niners in their dominating win over the Jets, appearing in eight offensive snaps.