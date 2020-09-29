Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 3

Another exciting week in the National Football League is in the books as several West Virginia alumni continue to make an impact on the pro game.

Here are the former Mountaineers who made an impact on Sunday:

Offensive Player of the Week: Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts

After dropping their first game of the season to the Jaguars, the Colts have bounced back to snag back-to-back dominating victories. This week, their victim was the New York Jets.

Mark Glowinski is a stalwart on Indianapolis’s offensive line, having appeared in 100 percent of his team’s offensive snaps this season. He helped pave the way for 119 Colts rushing yards against the Jets, while not allowing a single sack. Indianapolis ended up winning this matchup, 36-7.

Defensive Player of the Week: Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland also earned their second win in a row, due in large part to former West Virginia standout Karl Joseph, as the Browns beat Washington, 34-20.

Joseph made a key play early in the game to pick off Washington’s Dwayne Haskins in the second quarter, returning it for 45 yards to flip the field. He fumbled at the end of the run, but it was recovered by his teammates.

The turnover set up the Browns’ first touchdown, which put them in front of Washington, 10-7. Joseph added another six tackles as Cleveland held onto that lead.

Other Mountaineers who made appearances:

Kyzir White, S, Los Angeles Chargers: A close runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Week, White amassed 11 tackles on Sunday in Los Angeles’s loss to the Panthers, adding a tackle for a loss.

Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Douglas got the start for Carolina against the Chargers, adding six total tackles in their 21-16 road win.

Quinton Spain, OG, Buffalo Bills: Spain is an anchor on the Buffalo offensive line, who pushed downfield in the fourth quarter for a game-winning drive. The Bills gained 101 rushing yards and allowed 4 sacks.

Daryl Worley, CB, Dallas Cowboys: Worley got the start for Dallas in their 37-31 loss to Seattle, adding four total tackles.

Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: Wesco appeared on both offense and special teams, but didn’t log any stats in the Jets’ loss.

Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: The rookie appeared in four offensive plays