Parker: WVU wide receivers need to get “lost in the work” this spring

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Last season was an up and down one for the WVU football offense.

West Virginia finished second in the Big 12 Conference in passing yards per game (277.5), trailing only Oklahoma. In his sophomore campaign, Winston Wright also ranked No. 5 in the league in receiving yards per game (55.3), while outgoing senior T.J. Simmons finished third in yards per catch (17.4).

Still, the receiving corps was plagued at times by bad drops, as the Mountaineers went winless on the road, with half of those four losses decided by one score.

Like many other position groups, the coaching staff wants to develop more consistency among the receivers this spring.

“We just need to get lost in the work, and don’t get too high when we play well, don’t get too low if something bad happens, and just go get lost in the work and have fun playing,” offensive coordinator Gerad Parker said. “I really believe we’re doing that better right now, and we’ve got to sustain it.”

Head coach Neal Brown thinks one veteran receiver in particular, redshirt junior Bryce Ford-Wheaton, could really benefit from a strong spring.

“He’s uber talented,” Brown said. “He’s intelligent. He knows our offense in and out. And I think it’s time. I think he’d tell you the same. I think he’s ready to take that next step, and I think he could be one of the better receivers in our league, I really do believe that.”

Ford-Wheaton finished third on the roster in receiving yards per game (46.2), trailing Wright and Simmons. He also ranked second in yards per catch (15.4) and logged three touchdown catches.