Dante Stills smiles as he warms up at halftime of the Oklahoma game. (Photo by Nick Farrell.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another day, another nod that the boys from Fairmont are doing a lot of things right.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus released stats showing that WVU center Zach Frazier was one of the highest-graded players in the country at his position this past season.

Wednesday, it was fellow Friendly City native Dante Stills’ turn to be recognized.

Stills, West Virginia’s tackles for loss king, was the second-highest-graded defensive tackle in the Big 12 Conference this season, according to data collected by PFF. Not only that, but he had the eighth-highest-graded season among any defensive tackle in the country.

His 85.7 season grade trailed only Texas’ Moro Ojomo (90.6) in the Big 12, and was better than Texas Tech’s Jaylon Hutchings (84.5) and all other conference players at the position.

Stills recorded 26 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered another this past season. He graduates from the Mountaineer football team with the program record for tackles for loss (53) and ranking fourth in sacks (24.5).

The standout defensive lineman earned a first team All-Big 12 selection for the second-straight season. He earned All-Big 12 honors in four of his five years at WVU, with the lone exception being in 2018 when he was a Freshman All-American.

Stills, headed to the East-West Shrine Bowl, ended his Mountaineer career with a win in the regular season finale. Many of his teammates tweeted their thanks to Stills following the game in recognition of his outstanding career.