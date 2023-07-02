Geno Smith, the reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year, led the National Football League in completion percentage in 2022.

The legendary Mountaineer quarterback completed an impressive 69.8 percent of his passes, and tallied 4,282 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns.

His impressive season, which ended with a playoff berth and his first trip to the Pro Bowl, would not have been possible without Smith’s ability to go deep. In fact, according to data from Pro Football Focus, no quarterback in the NFL was better last season at throwing the deep ball than Smith.

On throws of 20 or more yards, Smith ranked first among full-time starting quarterbacks in completion percentage (47.6) and touchdowns (14). He was intercepted just twice on those throws and had a passing grade of 99.9.

PFF data also shows that Smith threw for 846 yards on passes that traveled at least 20 yards. The site also gave him a 47.62 success rate on big-time throws, which are best described as “a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window.”

Smith was also among the league’s best on short passes (0-9 yards downfield), passing against the blitz, and against man coverage.

No starting QB in the NFL had a better completion percentage last season on short passes than Smith, who connected with his intended target on 85.7 percent of those throws. Short passes led to 1,899 passing yards for the former Mountaineer. He finished ninth in the league in terms of passing grade (77.4) on passes that traveled under 10 yards.

Smith finished second in the NFL with 1,472 passing yards against the blitz. Only Detroit’s Jared Goff (1,797) had more.

Meanwhile, against man coverage, Smith placed fifth among full-time starting quarterbacks with an 82.6 passing grade. He tallied 963 yards and 10 touchdowns against man defenses while completing 56.8 percent of his pass attempts. Among the top 10 quarterbacks listed for their performances against man coverage, no quarterback had a better big-time throw percentage than Smith’s 12.80.