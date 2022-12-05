WVU quarterback Will Crowder (7) turns to hand off the ball to Jaylen Anderson (28) against Towson (PHOTO: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

Redshirt freshman quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder has entered the transfer portal, according to his announcement on Instagram.

“I am extremely grateful for coach Brown and the entire staff at West Virginia University for giving me the opportunity to play college football,” he said in the graphic he posted. “After a lot of thought and prayer I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left. Thank you Mountaineer family.”

Crowder was one of four quarterbacks who entered the 2022 campaign vying for the Mountaineers’ starting job.

Despite praise from coaches during the summer and preseason, Crowder saw action in just one game this season. In that game, a WVU blowout win over Towson, Crowder completed all six pass attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for four yards.

Crowder, a native of Gardendale, Alabama, appeared in three games during his two seasons in Morgantown. He finishes his WVU career with these passing statistics: 8-for-8, 85 yards, one touchdown, and 10.6 yards per completion.

As a three-star high school prospect, Crowder chose WVU over offers from Boise State, Iowa State, Kentucky, and Tulane, among others.

Crowder is the second WVU football player to announce his decision to transfer on Monday, joining wide receiver Reese Smith. Monday, Dec. 5, is the first date that the new transfer portal window is open for players.