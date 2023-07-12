On Wednesday, Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark provided the unofficial opening for football season in the conference at Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington, Texas, followed by a brief Q&A period.

Here are the most important takeaways from his session:

On playing a full athletic calendar with 14 teams…

While it may return to its current 14-member conference one day, potentially sooner rather than later, 2023 will be a unique year in the Big 12’s storied history. Next year, the total number of member schools will drop back down to 12 after the departure of Texas and Oklahoma.

“I think it’s going to be a year of celebration,” Yormark said. “We’re going to celebrate our continuing eight. We’re going to celebrate our new four, and in fact, we’re going to celebrate Texas and Oklahoma and all the contributions they’ve made to this conference since day one because they’ll always be a big part of this conference.”

On the conference’s “strategic plan” for expansion…

Expansion talks dominate offseason discourse in college football, and Yormark knows that the world of Power 5 college football is an eat-or-be-eaten arena. With two of the conference’s powerhouses on the way out, fans want to know if the conference could make moves to add additional new members.

“We have a plan, and we have a plan for expansion,” Yormark said. “I’m not going to really address it today. We do have a plan, and hopefully we can execute that plan sooner rather than later, but as I’ve always said, I love the composition of this conference right now. The excitement the four new members have brought to this conference is incredible, and if we stay at 12, we are perfectly fine with that.”

Expect Yormark to remain tight-lipped about expansion, but he made it clear they are constantly monitoring the ever-changing landscape.

“If the opportunity presents itself where there is something that creates value, and aligns well with our goals and objectives, starting with the board, then we are certainly going to pursue it.”

On locking down AT&T Stadium as the host site for football championship…

Yormark foreshadowed some breaking news prior to his podium session Wednesday, and he delivered with the announcement that AT&T Stadium in Arlington will continue to host the Big 12 Football Championship through 2030. Starting in 2023, the conference’s title game will also include a televised halftime show.

“I must thank the Jones family as well as the Dallas Cowboys organization for their commitment to the Big 12,” he said.

He also mentioned that it is the conference’s intention to extend agreements with the host sites for the men’s and women’s basketball championships (Kansas City), baseball championship (Arlington) and softball championship (Oklahoma City).