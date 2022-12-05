West Virginia wide receiver Reese Smith has entered the transfer portal, according to an announcement on his social media.

Smith was used as a wideout and as a punt returner during his time with the Mountaineers.

The Danville, Kentucky native caught 19 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown this season. He returned four punts for eight yards, and one kickoff for 12 yards.

Over the course of his three-year WVU career, he appeared in 33 games, and caught two touchdown passes.

He leaves West Virginia with two years of eligibility remaining.