Former West Virginia University defensive back Rasul Douglas is changing NFL teams.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Douglas has been traded by the Green Bay Packers to the Buffalo Bills.

Douglas was having another productive year in Green Bay. Through seven games, the former Mountaineer has one interception, a fumble recovery, and six passes defended. He was fourth on the Packers with 32 total tackles.

Green Bay (2-5) is in third place in the NFC North. Meanwhile, Buffalo (5-3) is in second place in the AFC East, though some around the NFL believe this could be the Bills’ last chance with its current core group of players to make a run at the Super Bowl.

Buffalo has acquired Douglas to help them hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in the organization’s history.

Douglas signed a three-year deal with Green Bay in March of 2022. He has one and a half seasons and more than $6.5 million remaining on that contract.

Tuesday is the NFL’s trade deadline.