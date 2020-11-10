Running back Brown questionable for tilt with TCU

Sep 12, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Leddie Brown (4) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Neal Brown won’t know if the team’s leading rusher will play Saturday until later in the week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The status of West Virginia’s leading rusher is in doubt after he sustained an injury against Texas, according to the team’s head coach.

Neal Brown confirmed that running back Leddie Brown was injured on the Mountaineers’ first offensive play in their 17-13 loss to the Longhorns. The head coach noted that he won’t know if the junior will be available for the upcoming game against TCU for a few more days.

“Leddie wasn’t 100 percent. He got hurt on the first play of the game on a play where he was actually on the perimeter blocking, and he wasn’t the same,” Neal Brown said. “We’re gonna take care of him this week. We’re hopeful that he’ll play, but we won’t know till later in the week.”

Leddie Brown averages 105.8 rushing yards per game this season, surpassing the century mark in four of West Virginia’s seven contests. He ranks No. 4 nationally in total touchdowns with 11 and No. 7 nationally in total rushing yards with 741.

The Philadelphia native logged 47 yards on 15 carries vs. Texas. As a team, the Mountaineers netted just 43 yards on 26 attempts in that loss.