Six-day window in use for WVU vs. Oklahoma State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Conference has announced that ESPN and Fox will utilize a six-day window to announce the broadcast network and time slot for WVU’s Saturday, Nov. 6 Big 12 Conference football game against Oklahoma State at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The game time and television network, for the Oklahoma State game and other Big 12 matchups, will be announced after the games on Oct. 30.

The Oklahoma State game will be Military Appreciation Day, presented by GoMart, and Mountaineer legend and College Football Hall of Famer Major Harris will have his No. 9 number retired during an on-field presentation.

This Saturday, WVU also will hold its 31st annual Sports Hall of Fame induction prior to the WVU-Iowa State football game. Induction ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge. There will be no Chick-fil-A Kids Zone at the Iowa State game.

Tickets are available for the remaining home games vs. No. 22 Iowa State, No. 15 Oklahoma State and Texas, and can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.