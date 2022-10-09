Geno Smith had another impressive performance on the road in New Orleans Sunday afternoon. The former Mountaineer threw for three touchdowns and 268 yards.

His final touchdown pass pulled Seattle within one score early in the fourth quarter. And despite Seattle regaining the lead later in the period, the Seahawk defense could not hold on to the score advantage.

Smith and the offense went three-and-out on their final possession of the game, and the Saints ran out the clock from there, handing the Seahawks a 39-32 loss.

“Geno was phenomenal again,” said Seattle head coach Pete Carroll.

The WVU product put Seattle on the board with a 50-yard throw to his top wide receiver, DK Metcalf, midway through the first quarter. Smith led drives that resulted in field goals in the final minutes of both the first and second quarters, and he got Seattle back on the board in the waning seconds of the first half.

The Seahawks quarterback completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to put Seattle back in front, 19-17, with just seven seconds remaining before halftime. Smith completed 8-of-13 passes for 166 yards and two scores in the first half. He evaded blitzes from the New Orleans defense on both touchdown throws.

“I felt pretty good,” Smith said when asked about his performance. Disappointed with the outcome of the game, the quarterback added he and the offense will get back to work this week in preparation for the next game.

Seattle’s offense slowed in the third quarter, but Smith made magic happen once again at the start of the fourth.

With his heel on the midfield stripe, Smith launched a deep pass that fell perfectly into the hands of one of his top wideouts for a touchdown. His third scoring throw of the day pulled Seattle to within one score, 31-25.

“Exquisite football,” Carroll said of the throws.

Seattle pulled ahead, 32-31, on its next possession. But that was quickly answered by a Saints touchdown with 5:22 to play. Smith and the offense were on the field for just three snaps in the remainder of the game.

Smith finished the contest by completing 16-of-25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. His 64.0 completion percentage is the lowest Smith has had in any game this season.

The former Mountaineer entered the game with the best completion percentage (77.3) in the NFL this season. Smith made NFL history last week with his pass-completion ability this season and was later named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Smith and Seattle are back in action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 4:05 p.m.