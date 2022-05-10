A former Mountaineer will be looking to catch on with a new team in the NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Tuesday afternoon. One of those moves included a former WVU football player.

Pittsburgh announced it has waived multiple players, including long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Sunahara spent four years with the Mountaineers after starting his collegiate playing career at Rhode Island. He appeared in a total of 24 games between his redshirt-junior and redshirt-senior seasons.

The Bay Village, Ohio native was signed to the Steelers practice squad in December 2021. Before that, he enjoyed a stint with the Miami Dolphins.

As a redshirt senior with the Mountaineers, Sunahara was invited to participate in both the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate All-Star game, and the 2020 Hula Bowl All-Star Game.

He was also a semifinalist for the 2019 Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top long snapper.