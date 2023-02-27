MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Some of the best college football players in the country will descend upon Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this week for the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

A pair of Mountaineers, Dante Stills and Bryce Ford-Wheaton, will be in Indy with the hopes of impressing scouts from National Football League team front offices. Both Stills and Ford-Wheaton aim to extend their family legacies at the next level, just like they did while suiting up for the Mountaineers.

Stills’ family history is well-known by WVU fans. His brother, Darius, was a consensus All-American in 2020, which earned him an opportunity in the NFL. Their father, Gary, was a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1999 NFL Draft, and spent 10 years playing in the top professional football league in the world.

Ford-Wheaton also has NFL experience in his family tree. Both his father and grandfather, Garrett Ford Jr. and Garrett Ford Sr., respectively, ran the ball effectively with the Mountaineer football program. Ford Sr. was a third-round pick in the 1968 NFL Draft, selected with the 58th overall pick by the Denver Broncos.

Dante and Ford-Wheaton have the chance to be the next chapters of their families’ pro football journey.

That journey starts this week with the NFL Scouting Combine.

Stills and his fellow defensive front seven mates will be first up in Indianapolis. The standout defensive lineman will do team interviews and a number of other events over the next few days, and will step on the field to go through drills on Thursday, March 2.

Ford-Wheaton and the wide receivers will go through their combine process beginning on Tuesday. The former Mountaineer wideout will be on the field with fellow pass catchers and quarterbacks on Saturday, March 4.

NFL Network will televise on-field drills, and provide other coverage from the Combine, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on March 2.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.