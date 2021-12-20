Teammates from 2023 recruiting class verbally commit to WVU football

Mountaineers pick up verbal commits from quarterback and defensive lineman in 2023 recruiting class

Less than one week removed from National Signing Day for the 2022 recruiting class, Neal Brown is already getting commitments for the class of 2023.

Within 15 minutes of one another, quarterback Raheim Jeter and defensive tackle Cameron Jackson, both announced their verbal commitments to West Virginia via Twitter.

Even better: they go to the same high school.

Both Jackson and Jeter player for Spartanburg High School in South Carolina.

Jackson lists himself at 6 foot 4 inches tall, while Jeter lists himself at 6 foot 3 inches tall and 230 pounds.

Jeter is a three-star recruit, according to both 247Sports and Rivals, which lists him as a pro-style quarterback.

Jeter threw for 27 touchdown passes and close to 3,000 yards this season for Spartanburg High.

Jackson, Jeter and the Vikings played to a 9-4 record this year.

Jeter had other offers from Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky, Penn State and Virginia Tech, among others.