WVU adds to its 2023 recruiting class, and its depth on the offensive line on Sunday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Assistant coaches Chad Scott and Matt Moore added to West Virginia football’s 2023 recruiting class on Sunday.

Cooper Young, a three-star offensive lineman from Downington, Pennsylvania, announced his commitment to the WVU football program via Twitter.

He simply stated, “COMMITTED!!” in his tweet.

According to 247Sports, Cooper is a top 30 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

He also chose WVU over offers from geographical rival schools such as Maryland, Pittsburgh and Virginia.

Head coach Neal Brown confirmed the commitment with his usual “Let’s Go!” tweet.

Rivals rates the six-foot five-inches tall lineman as the No. 20 player in Pennsylvania.

Downington is located on the western outskirts of Philadelphia, which has been a hot spot for WVU recruits as of late, including 2024 commit Richard James, and 2023 four-star recruit James Heard Jr.

Young is the eighth commitment for West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class.