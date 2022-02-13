MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Sunday, Quinton Spain will attempt to win the 16th Super Bowl ring in WVU football history.

While only a select group of former Mountaineers have ever suited up in the final game of the NFL season, they have made an impact in the game.

It started early in Super Bowl history, and hopefully will continue on Sunday.

Here are the best performances by former WVU football players in the Super Bowl.

Chuck Howley, Super Bowl V

History was made in just the fifth iteration of the big game. And it was Mountaineer legend Chuck Howley who did it. Howley intercepted fellow NFL Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas midway through the first quarter, and then intercepted another pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. Howley, who finished the game with two interceptions and a pair of tackles, was named the game’s MVP. He remains the only player in Super Bowl history to be named game MVP despite being on the losing team.

Chuck Howley, Super Bowl VI

Howley was back in the Super Bowl a year later, and this time he exited with the NFL championship trophy. The Wheeling, WV native made the first big play of the game by recovering a fumble by NFL Hall of Famer Larry Csonka. Then, in the fourth quarter, Howley picked off another Hall of Famer, Bob Griese, and returned it 41 yards to set up a Dallas touchdown three plays later.

Fulton Walker, Super Bowl XVII

Twelve years after Howley made Super Bowl history, Fulton Walker joined him in the record books. With the game tied 10-10 in the second quarter, Walker returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, becoming the first player to score on a kickoff return in Super Bowl history. While there have only been a total of 10 kickoff returns for touchdowns in the history of the big game, it was a Martinsburg, WV native who did it first. Walker fielded four kickoffs in Super Bowl XVII, averaged 47.5 yards per return, and ran his way into NFL history.

Jeff Hostetler, Super Bowl XXV

Going into the 1990 season, Jeff Hostetler assumed it would be his last in the NFL. But a Week 15 foot injury to Phil Simms gave him the opportunity to change that. And he did. Hostetler led a talented Giants roster into the 25th Super Bowl ever played. Hostetler got off to a good start, and threw his lone touchdown of the game in the second quarter to pull New York back to within two points just before halftime. He finished the game having completed 20-of-32 passes for 222 yards, and out-played Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

Darryl Talley, Super Bowl XXVIII

WVU Sports Hall of Famer Darryl Talley appeared in four Super Bowls in the early 1990s with the Buffalo Bills. Never did he have a better individual performance than he did against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII. Talley recorded a game-high eight tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Mike Compton, Super Bowl XXXVI

Mike Compton started every game in 2001 for the New England Patriots, and that included the Super Bowl. Compton, an eight-year veteran at this point, started the game at left guard but lined up at multiple spots on the line during this game. The Patriots offensive line was clearly the better unit, compared to the Rams’ line, that day. Compton picked up a couple of key blocks on New England’s game-winning drive.

Jerry Porter, Super Bowl XXXVII

Former Mountaineer Jerry Porter caught six passes for 123 yards in Oakland’s opening-round postseason game in a rout of the New York Jets. A few weeks later, Porter caught four passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl. Porter’s receiving yards were the second-most on the Raiders that day, only trailing the great Jerry Rice.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.