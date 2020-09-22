VIDEO: Co-DCs Lesley, Addae talk preparations for Oklahoma State

West Virginia co-defensive coordinators Jahmile Addae and Jordan Lesley stepped up to the podium to give their thoughts ahead of WVU’s matchup with Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Mountaineers gave up just 206 yards in their victory against the Colonels, including breakout performances from Tony Fields II and Alonzo Addae — a cousin of Jahmile’s.

Last season, the Mountaineers allowed just 285 yards to the Cowboys while keeping star running back Chuba Hubbard out of the end zone. Oklahoma State took the victory, 20-13.

Action between West Virginia and Oklahoma State kicks off at 3:30 ET on ABC in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

