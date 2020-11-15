VIDEO: Leddie Brown discusses recovering from injury in time for big game vs. TCU

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
Clarksburg Community Action holds neighborhood cleanup event
Central UMC begins renovating house for a family in need
Morgantown’s Mayor Dulaney announces support for Marshall Plan for Middle America
Assault injuring 6 inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Clarksburg Community Action holds neighborhood cleanup event
Top Stories
Central UMC begins renovating house for a family in need
Morgantown’s Mayor Dulaney announces support for Marshall Plan for Middle America
Assault injuring 6 inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center
Salvation Army hopes to rescue Christmas through Red Kettle and Angel Tree campaigns
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Masters Report
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Randolph County Commission hosts surplus auction for community
Video
Middle School team honors a cheerleader with down syndrome at football games
Video
Heritage Christian School holds annual Little Lamb Closet despite COVID-19
Video
Main Street Fairmont holds second “Hometown Market”
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
Salute to Our Troops
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
CMA Awards
Month of Miracles
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Bacteria Busters
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Leddie Brown discusses recovering from injury in time for big game vs. TCU
WVU Football
Posted:
Nov 14, 2020 / 07:19 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 14, 2020 / 07:19 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Tony Fields II talks defensive mindset vs. TCU
Video
VIDEO: TJ Simmons wants “Baddest Man in Morgantown” title on the ground game — but it’s been taken
Video
VIDEO: Leddie Brown discusses recovering from injury in time for big game vs. TCU
Video
Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 11.14.20 Afternoon
VIDEO: Neal Brown says Mountaineers’ play in TCU win was “West Virginia football”
Video
Mountaineers thump TCU to stay perfect at home
Video
FINAL: West Virginia takes down TCU, 24-6
Josh Chandler-Semedo out for WVU’s game vs. TCU
Mountaineer GameDay – TCU 2020
Video
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 10
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV Gov. Justice announces ‘ultra mandatory’ mask order, closes school for week after Thanksgiving, moves winter sports season to January
Video
WV DHHR confirms over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths on Saturday
WV Gov. Jim Justice speaks out following backlash over stricter mask executive order
Assault injuring 6 inmates at Huttonsville Correctional Center
Two local teams advance to high school football quarterfinals thanks to Saturday’s WV Dept. of Ed map
Strong winds on the way Sunday
Gallery
2 individuals receive drug charges after officers conduct traffic stop for passenger without seatbelt
WVDHHR announces medical cannabis processors across the state
Marion County man charged with attempted murder after deputies say he hit woman with his truck
Morgantown man pleads guilty to federal charge in heroin and cocaine ring