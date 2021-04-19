VIDEO: Moore, Wright share spring football progress reports

WVU football head coach Neal Brown and company are set to take Mountaineer Field this weekend in the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game! This Saturday, the Gold and Blue Nation team is previewing it in a special edition of Mountaineer GameDay. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio are bringing you the latest on WVU football, including exclusive interviews live on location at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Neal Brown will chat with Tony Caridi in the Encova Insurance Coaches Corner on his team leading up to the spring game. He will also discuss his expectations for the upcoming season. All this and more in the Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.