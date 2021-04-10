VIDEO: Neal Brown talks progress in spring practice update

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Multiple dog tags among odd items found in 445-pound gator’s stomach
From gift cards to cash: these fitness apps pay you to get in shape
Video
Honda recalls over 628,000 US vehicles to replace fuel pumps
Pedaling for a purpose: Group of friends takes 800-mile bike ride for a good cause
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
WVU Medicine vaccinating anyone 16 or older
Top Stories
Clarksburg community members voice concerns regarding unsafe structures
Video
Level 1 Severe Storm Risk Saturday
Video
Two CPS workers charged in death of Fairmont 4-year-old in March
Stories of the Week: April 4 through April 10
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Honda Athlete of the Week
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Kids Art
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Zip Trip
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Contests
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Venn
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Neal Brown talks progress in spring practice update
WVU Football
Posted:
Apr 10, 2021 / 02:17 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 10, 2021 / 02:31 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Neal Brown talks progress in spring practice update
Video
PHOTOS: WVU football holds spring practice at sunny Milan Puskar Stadium
Carrigan set to transfer to WVU
WVU track and field heads to the Mason Spring Invitational
WVU Coaches Show, Ep. 2
Video
Baylor rallies with five-run inning to steal game one in Waco from West Virginia
No. 5 WVU closes regular season at No. 12 Virginia
No. 5 WVU women’s soccer closes regular season at No. 12 Virginia
Report: WVU men’s basketball to participate in 2021 Charleston Classic
WVU women’s hoops adds Samuel to 2021-22 roster
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Clarksburg man charged after a routine traffic stop results in deputies finding narcotics
Two CPS workers charged in death of Fairmont 4-year-old in March
Level 1 Severe Storm Risk Saturday
Video
WV State Police looking for men who stole thousands of dollars of power equipment from Mon County business
Video
UPDATE: Officers searching for shooter in Morgantown incident
Video
WV DMV extends deadline for driver’s license renewals
WV House of Delegates passes resolution urging Gov. Justice to help save former Mylan plant in Morgantown
Carrigan set to transfer to WVU
WV DHHR confirms 455 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths on Saturday
UPDATE: WV House axes income tax repeal with unanimous vote