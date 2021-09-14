VIDEO: WVU players are on to Virginia Tech

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - On Tuesday, the Clarksburg Water board voted to purchase a new piece of equipment to combat possible lead-ridden water.

An Agilent 7850-ICP-MS is a device that tests for lead and over twenty other metals in water. The device, which will cost over $147,000, is meant to save the city of Clarksburg, and its residents, time and money. Once in place, the board will no longer have to pay for sending individual water samples for testing. Additionally, the device could bring in money by allowing the Clarksburg Water Board to do testing for other municipalities.