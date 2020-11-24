VIDEO: WVU players discuss challenge of facing Sooners

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
A Fairmont State professor awarded grant to enhance outdated educational tools
Video
U.S. Congressman Alex Mooney issues statement in support of investigation of Presidential Election
UPDATE: Randolph County votes to end distance learning, full-time virtual option still available, AFT says
Video
Police seek help identifying Cabela’s theft suspect
Gallery
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
A Fairmont State professor awarded grant to enhance outdated educational tools
Video
Top Stories
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma pleads guilty in criminal case
Marion County resident becomes first recipient of dual-organ transplant at Ruby Memorial hospital
WV DHHR confirms 969 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths on Tuesday
Coronavirus in north central West Virginia: a running total
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Masters Report
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
A “winter market” in Clarksburg helps eager Christmas shoppers
Video
Prime Coffee Co. is giving back to essential workers, and military personnel this holiday season
Video
Connecting Link help families in Fairmont receive food for Thanksgiving
Video
Randolph County Commission hosts surplus auction for community
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
CMA Awards
Month of Miracles
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Bacteria Busters
Holiday Experience
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: WVU players discuss challenge of facing Sooners
WVU Football
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Nov 24, 2020 / 04:29 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2020 / 04:29 PM EST
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: WVU’s Lesley on stopping high-powered Sooners offense
WATCH: OC Parker talks improvement ahead of home finale
Video
VIDEO: WVU players discuss challenge of facing Sooners
Video
WATCH: Coach Brown looks ahead to prime time showdown with Oklahoma
Video
“We’re looking forward to playing”: Previewing WVU hoops in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Video
WVU women’s soccer ends fall season ranked No. 4
Brown benefits from bye week, will practice at full strength
Video
WVU’s Tshiebwe named to preseason watch list for NABC DI Player of the Year Award
LISTEN: Coach Brown gives an early preview of this weekend’s clash with Oklahoma
Video
Start times announced for WVU women’s basketball’s home games in December
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Marion County resident becomes first recipient of dual-organ transplant at Ruby Memorial hospital
Charleston man charged for sexually assaulting unconscious woman after sending her a video of the incident, deputies say
WV DHHR confirms 969 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths on Tuesday
Welsh company to bring ‘green energy’ coal operations to Morgantown, WV’s southern coalfields
Video
“We’re looking forward to playing”: Previewing WVU hoops in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
Video
Melania Trump’s error puts Oregon Christmas tree farm in spotlight
Video
Back and forth over mask mandate continues between WV’s governor and attorney general
WV hunter injured in shooting accident
Video
WVU women’s soccer ends fall season ranked No. 4