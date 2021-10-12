WATCH: Brown provides progress report during WVU football idle week

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
Top Stories
Man charged after striking police cruiser during pursuit in Elkins
What happened with Southwest Airlines? Breaking down the disruptions
Video
2 individuals charged after deputies find drugs while executing search warrant on Tunnelton residence
Woman charged after officers find more than 100 pills in vehicle during traffic stop in Webster County
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Man charged after striking police cruiser during pursuit in Elkins
Top Stories
2 individuals charged after deputies find drugs while executing search warrant on Tunnelton residence
Woman charged after officers find more than 100 pills in vehicle during traffic stop in Webster County
2 Michigan men charged after deputies find 1 pound of meth during traffic stop in Harrison County
Webster County man charged after hitting another man with baseball bat
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Scores
High School Sports
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Indy 500
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Youth Sports
Community
2021 Graduation Recognition
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Veterans Voices
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
BestReviews
Zip Trip
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Healthcare Hero: Laura Mileto
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Brown provides progress report during WVU football idle week
WVU Football
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Oct 12, 2021 / 01:37 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 12, 2021 / 01:39 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Quick hits: Neal Brown on his approach to the open week and leadership within an “emotionally spent” locker room
Video
Coach Flynn heads into the PWCA Hall of Fame
WATCH: Brown provides progress report during WVU football idle week
Video
WVU enters second day of Big 12 Match Play Championship
Izzo-Brown: WVU “can’t take foot off the pedal” in Big 12 matches
Video
Despite rough start in 2021, Brown still believes in WVU’s “long-term future”
Video
WVU vs. TCU on six-day window
WVU women’s soccer falls at Kansas on golden goal
No. 1 WVU rifle collects another top-10 victory
WVU golf heads to Big 12 Match Play Championship
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Morgantown man in custody after allegedly sending 2 juveniles requests for inappropriate acts
Jim Justice announces final week of ‘Do it for Babydog’ winners
2 Michigan men charged after deputies find 1 pound of meth during traffic stop in Harrison County
Woman charged after officers find more than 100 pills in vehicle during traffic stop in Webster County
Maryland couple arrested in West Virginia on espionage-related charges involving nuclear secrets
Video
WATCH: Brown provides progress report during WVU football idle week
Video
Quick hits: Neal Brown on his approach to the open week and leadership within an “emotionally spent” locker room
Video
Man charged after officers find more than 6 ounces of marijuana during search of Clarksburg residence
2 individuals charged after deputies find drugs while executing search warrant on Tunnelton residence
WV DHHR confirms 753 new COVID-19 cases, 19 additional deaths on Tuesday; active cases below 10k