WATCH: Interview with Alonzo Addae, Intern Extraordinaire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — You know Alonzo Addae as a hard-hitting, play-making safety for the Mountaineers.

We know him in a different way.

Throughout his redshirt senior season, Addae has served as a production assistant for The Neal Brown Show as part of his internship with WVU Athletics Communications. He gained hands-on experience in TV production — everything from mixing audio to lighting sets to interacting with guests (read: his teammates and coaches).

“I would say it’s a been like a great teaching knowledge on the background production on everything that goes into it,” Addae said of his internship. “Sometimes as players, we kind of take for granted things like just coming to an interview and doing it, and not really knowing all the ins-and-outs and behind the scenes stuff that goes on. Even like from the different camera angles, the sound board, different stuff like that, it’s taught me a lot.”

In an interview for The Neal Brown Show with Mountaineer Football Insider Anjelica Trinone, Addae reflects on his experience working with the Gold and Blue Nation crew, his final season at WVU and the journey that brought him to Morgantown.

Now that he has gained some valuable experience as an intern, he thinks he’s ready to “ask some questions” as an interviewer or co-host. Maybe he’s destined to become a football analyst for a sports network after his playing career ends.

If he does, we’ll always be able to say he got his start with Gold and Blue Nation.

Watch the exclusive interview with Addae at the top of this page.

The Neal Brown Show will continue to air on Nexstar stations throughout West Virginia and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh throughout December as the Mountaineers prepare for their bowl game.