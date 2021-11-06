WATCH: Neal Brown breaks down WVU’s performance in loss to Cowboys

GRAFTON, W.Va. - The American Legion of Taylor Co. held a flag-raising ceremony on Saturday afternoon to kick off "Veterans Week".

In total, 50 flags were raised and the people raising them included, the mayor, city council, VFW members, Boys and Girls State. David L. Robinson, the commander of the local American Legion Post 12, said there were so many people representing so many groups, he couldn't list them all. Regardless, he said he was grateful to each and every one of them for donating their time to do something so distinctly Grafton.