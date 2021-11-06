WATCH: Neal Brown breaks down WVU’s performance in loss to Cowboys

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Entertainment
Stories Of The Week
Washington DC News
WV’s COVID Crisis: Inside the ICU
CMA Awards
Top Stories
The Maj’ reflects on his Mountaineer career — and humbly puts the team first
Video
10th Annual 5K Turkey Trot held at Belington Wellness Center
Video
Grafton American Legion holds flag-raising ceremony to kick off “Veterans Week”
Video
Bridgeport FD holds firefighter rescue training
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
10th Annual 5K Turkey Trot held at Belington Wellness Center
Video
Top Stories
Grafton American Legion holds flag-raising ceremony to kick off “Veterans Week”
Video
Bridgeport FD holds firefighter rescue training
Video
The Clarksburg Community Action Group have installed a new mural in the city with plans for more
Video
Alderson Broaddus 2021 class achieve 100 Percent Pass Rate on PANCE exam
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Weather Alerts
Sports
All Pets Puppy Picks
College Signings
Gold and Blue Nation
High School Football Highlights
High School Football Previews
High School Sports
High School Scores
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Salem University Catch of the Week
Masters Report
Olympics
China 2022
Olympic Medal Count
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
Youth Sports
Community
Home for the Holidays
12 Things You Need To Know
Calendar
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Half Off Hump Day
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Obituaries
Weekend Outlook
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Pledge of Allegiance
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Top Stories
5Ks, musicals, fairs & expos: A look into what's happening this weekend
STORMTRACKER SCIENCE: Oozing pumpkin
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Appalachian Grown
Paranormal W.Va.
Lists and Rankings
Contests
ProFootball Contest 2021
Auto Racing Contest 2021
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Biggest Mountaineer Fan
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Download Our Apps
FCC Public File
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
WBOY Alumni
Watch
ABC/NBC Children’s Programming
Video Center
TV Schedule
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
WATCH: Neal Brown breaks down WVU’s performance in loss to Cowboys
WVU Football
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Nov 6, 2021 / 08:15 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Nov 6, 2021 / 08:15 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
The Maj’ reflects on his Mountaineer career — and humbly puts the team first
Video
WATCH: Neal Brown breaks down WVU’s performance in loss to Cowboys
Video
Quick Hits: How the Cowboys “consumed” WVU, plus other takeaways from a 24-3 beatdown
Video
WVU offense flounders, No. 11 Oklahoma State soundly defeats Mountaineers
Video
WATCH: Major Harris reflects on career ahead of jersey enshrinement
Video
FINAL: No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3
WVU volleyball takes two at home from Kansas
Video
WVU football aims for third straight as it hosts No. 11 Oklahoma State
Video
Penalty shootout ends WVU women’s soccer’s Big 12 Championship run
Daily Mountaineer Minute 11.5.21 Morning
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Mountaineer GameDay
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by GoldAndBlueNtn
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
1 man dead from logging accident
Quick Hits: How the Cowboys “consumed” WVU, plus other takeaways from a 24-3 beatdown
Video
Oldest hotel in West Virginia haunted by several ghosts – Paranormal W.Va.
Video
12 Best West Virginia videos we found on YouTube this week: Nov. 5, 2021
Senators Manchin, Capito announce $1 million in USDA funds for West Virginia
Woman charged after deputies receive call of individuals passed out in vehicle with children present in Randolph County
Woman charged after deputies respond to residence where 2 children were sleeping in beds ‘soaked in urine’ in Morgantown
2 people charged after officers find marijuana and ‘large amount’ of cash ‘for bills’ in Star City
Bridgeport FD holds firefighter rescue training
Video
West Virginia DNR charge man accused of illegally catching large trout in Randolph County