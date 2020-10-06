Skip to content
Aetna partners with local organizations to host event offering free flu shots to community
Doddridge County Schools to close for the remainder of the week due to ‘rapid increase in COVID-19 cases’
St. Louis couple indicted for pulling guns on BLM protesters
Gov. Justice announces nearly $3 million in upgrades at Tygart Lake State Park
Top Stories
Fairmont citizens file recall petition on Kennedy and Bledsoe
Fairmont Senior High School lacrosse team begins “healthy food fundraiser”
After 39 years, Marion County swears in new clerk
Watch Neal Brown’s full Oct. 6 press conference
WVU Football
Posted:
Oct 6, 2020 / 03:18 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 6, 2020 / 03:18 PM EDT
More on the Mountaineers
Watch Neal Brown’s full Oct. 6 press conference
Brown provides update on eligibility waivers
WVU ranks No. 9 in latest women’s soccer poll
WVU announces weekly award winners following victory vs. Baylor
Jordan Brewster earns nods for performance in Texas win
Darius Stills named Bednarik Award National Player of the Week
Brown: Lack of offseason still impacting college football
OL Hubbard tweets NCAA has granted eligibility waiver
Women’s basketball sophomore Jayla Hemingway granted immediate eligibility
Stills named Big 12 co-defensive player of the week
Trending Stories
Bridgeport man charged in Taylor County claims he’s “a small time drug dealer” who can assist in “setting up the big time drug dealer he buys from,” deputies say
More than 20 people indicted in day 2 of Marion County grand jury
UPDATE: State police release name of deceased in fatal ATV accident in Taylor County
Stimulus checks: Trump says no stimulus package ‘until after the election’
Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
WV DHHR confirms 194 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths on Tuesday
Former Upshur County school bus driver pleads no contest to assault charge involving young girl
Homeless woman charged after admitting to trading meth for food, gas, and shelter
Doddridge County Schools to close for the remainder of the week due to ‘rapid increase in COVID-19 cases’
