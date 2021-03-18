WATCH: Six Mountaineers showcase skills during WVU Pro Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - WVU football season ticket holders can now renew their season tickets and parking passes for the upcoming 2021 season online at WVUGAME.com.

By renewing online, fans will save $10 off the order fee and have the opportunity to signup for an interest-free monthly payment plan. For more details on 2021 payment plans, visit WVUsports.com/PaymentPlan.