WATCH: WVU football assistants share insight into bowl matchup with Army

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown expects to have most of his roster available on New Year’s Eve when the Mountaineers take on Army in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but one star play has already opted out.

Senior linebacker Tony Fields, who led the Mountaineers in tackles in the regular season, will forgo West Virginia’s bowl game as he prepares for the NFL Draft. The transfer from Arizona played in all nine regular season games for WVU in his lone campaign in gold and blue.