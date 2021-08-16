WATCH: WVU football surprises Ruffin with full scholarship

WVU Football

WVU football has a new scholarship athlete.

The program announced Monday that redshirt junior safety Malachi Ruffin has earned a scholarship. His parents were invited to break the news to him virtually during a recent team meeting, and the squad’s reaction was captured on video.

You can watch the clip from WVU football on Twitter here:

These types of scholarship videos make for some of the best content on social media. This one in particular proves that Ruffin’s teammates are behind him and are thrilled for him. 

Ruffin, a native of Nashville, N.C., appeared in all 10 games for the Mountaineers in 2020, recording four total tackles. 

