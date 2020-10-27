West Virginia’s “Mr. Wright” leads team in catches, receiving yards

Neal Brown on speedy receiver: “He’s been our best guy so far"

At the midpoint of the 2020 season, sophomore Winston Wright has emerged as West Virginia’s top receiver.

Wright grabbed a career-high nine balls Saturday against Texas Tech and logged his second 100-yard game of the season. He currently leads WVU in several receiving categories, including total catches (28), receiving yards (360) and receiving yards per game (72.0).

“He’s been our best guy so far,” head coach Neal Brown said Tuesday. “I don’t think there’s any question about that.”

Brown said the former three-star recruit from Georgia made major strides during the college sports stoppage, adding new skills to his game to compliment his blistering speed.

“He’s got quick feet at the break point, which allows him to get open, and he does a nice job of getting vertical after the catch,” Brown said. “He’s improving in other ways, too. He’s improving as a blocker.”

The head coach added that Wright “wants to be coached” and has a positive mentality in practice.

“I’m pleased with his progress,” Brown said. “I don’t think he’s a finished product, but he is getting better and I think he’ll only continue to improve.”

Wright was on the receiving end of West Virginia’s longest passing play of the season. He put is signature speed on display for a 70-yard catch and run against Oklahoma State, his lone touchdown reception of the campaign.