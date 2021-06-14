Where Tavon Austin ranks among the top college football receivers of the last 50 years

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin, center, celebrates with wide receiver Tavon Austin after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

You know he was a star in Morgantown, but where does Tavon Austin rank among the top wide receivers of the last five decades?

ESPN recently ranked the top 50 college receivers of the last 50 years, and Austin checks in at No. 37.

The human highlight reel played at WVU from 2009-12, setting new programs records in career receptions with 288 and career receiving yards with 3,413. He also recorded 29 touchdown catches, amassed more than 1,000 additional yards on the ground and logged five special teams touchdowns.

Austin finished eighth in Heisman voting as a senior. That season, he recorded nearly 2,000 yards of total offense with 15 TDs.

Last summer, fans voted Austin into Gold and Blue Nation’s All-Mountaineer Team, a conclusive roster of the greatest WVU football players ever. Relive the All-Mountaineer Team special here.

West Virginia native Randy Moss topped ESPN’s list of the 50 best college receivers of the last 50 years.