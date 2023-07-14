Bright and colorful Saturday mornings and 9 a.m. smoked sausages in the fall are synonymous with college football, but why doesn’t the sport showcase its best teams more often during the week?

There are a multitude of factors that would sway any of the Power 5 conferences to play more games on weekdays. For starters, there is little uniformity in weeknight college football. The MAC typically dominates the early slate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during conference season, the NFL owns Thursday nights on streaming platforms, but none of the major conferences have a true hold on Thursday and Friday nights primetime network television.

Not to mention that night games, in general, are favorable to fans and players alike.

“I will tell you that it’s very hot during the summer months, especially in the fall, so playing on a Friday night versus a Saturday morning does have its benefits,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said. “When you think about the tonnage of college football on air on a Saturday, it provides a lot of opportunity for us to kind of build our profile on a Friday night.

Some schools are better equipped to handle night games more than other schools. There are a lot of logistics that go into scheduling weekday games, and conflicts often can arise in travel, geography, etc.

That is the case for West Virginia.

“I’m a fan of the midweek games, as long as it works,” WVU head coach Neal Brown said. “We have a unique situation because we share a parking lot with the hospital, and so that makes it a little harder. But we played three midweek games last year, and they all had really high TV ratings. They helped us in recruiting. We went 2-1 in those games. I thought we played well in all three of them with a chance to win [in each], and so I think it makes a lot of sense.”

WVU beat both Baylor and Virginia Tech on Thursday nights in 2022 while dropping the season-opening rivalry matchup against Pitt in a nailbiter. During Brown’s tenure, the Mountaineers are 3-2 in weeknight games.

Some of WVU’s most notable matchups in the history of the program came on weeknights back when ESPN and the Big East had an agreement to play one conference game on a weeknight each week in prime time.

“As West Virginia [football] was growing in the early-2000s, that was an aspect that really grew our logo [and] our brand,” Brown said. “It grew the football program by playing those midweek games, and so I think it is something that could benefit us in the future as well.”

Their sentiments may change when their sleep schedules take a hit, but the players typically don’t get caught up in scheduling details. A night game is a night game, and pretty much everyone likes those.

“Whenever they tell me we’re playing, that’s when I’ll be ready to play,” All-Big 12 center Zach Frazier said.

WVU’s lone weeknight game will air on FS1 in Houston against former WVU head coach Dana Holgorsen and the Cougars at 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 12