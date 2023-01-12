WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley coaches his players during a 2022 fall camp practice. (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s coaching staff has attacked the transfer portal in recent days, adding depth at wide receiver and the defensive line.

They added another piece to the defensive front on Thursday.

Former Penn State defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced he has committed to West Virginia. Mulbah entered the transfer portal one week ago, on Jan. 5.

Mulbah, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in 12 games for the Nittany Lions this past year, though he did not record any statistics. He did earn Academic All-Big Ten honors.

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, he tallied four total tackles in three games.

Mulbah is a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The 6-foot-3-inch, 307-pound defensive lineman is a former three-star recruit. As a high school player, he was ranked as one of the 10 best players in Pennsylvania.

West Virginia and Penn State will square off to start the 2023 regular season. The game will be played inside Beaver Stadium.