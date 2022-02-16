MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU football secondary took another hit Wednesday, as redshirt sophomore cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. announced via Twitter he is entering the transfer portal.

In 2021, Porter Jr. led WVU in pass breakups with six, was the team’s fourth-leading tackler with 46, and also had an interception. All but six of his total tackles were solo stops.

He was a regular starter alongside Nicktroy Fortune at the position. After Fortune’s season-ending injury, Jackie Matthews earned the nod. Matthews entered the portal in January and since has committed to Mississippi State.

Porter Jr. spent two seasons as a Mountaineer. As a freshman, he saw action in six games. He also earned a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.