MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Head coach Neal Brown has hit the transfer portal again, this time securing a commitment from a Power 5 defensive lineman.

Mike Lockhart, a 302-pound defensive tackle from Georgia Tech, announced his commitment Monday afternoon via Twitter.

Lockhart completed his redshirt sophomore season at Georgia Tech before entering the transfer portal earlier this offseason. He could play up to three more years of college football.

The Alabama native appeared in 12 games for the Yellow Jackets last season, logging nine total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a half sack. He appeared in 25 total games across three seasons at Tech, making seven starts and compiling 28 total stops.

Lockhart is a former three-star recruit.

This roster move for West Virginia comes in wake of the recent departure of defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, who entered the transfer portal in March. Mesidor was a two-time All-Big 12 selection, and his exit from the program surprised his head coach, as well as most of the WVU fan base.

The Mountaineers retain star defensive lineman Dante Stills, who is entering his fifth season with the program, and Taijh Alston, who impressed last season as a redshirt senior after missing most of the two prior campaigns due to injury.