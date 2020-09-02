WVU Football and Athlete Network Form Partnership

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that the Mountaineer Football program has formed a partnership with the team at Athlete Network to engage all current and former WVU football student-athletes with available services and resources at one central location.

The online community, “The West Virginia Football Network” is a branded and customized technology platform to organize, promote and track the programs and services offered to current and former football student-athletes. The network will enhance their overall experience and will create life-long relationships between the football program and the athletes.

“Building a culture that is relationship-driven is a priority for WVU Football,” Brown said. “Athlete Network will enable us to provide more relationship-centered educational opportunities for current and former student-athletes as part of the 5th Quarter program.”

Along with expanding and modernizing career placement services, the technology solution will provide cutting-edge data insights and reporting to athletic administrators. It will provide the tools to build and cultivate relationships with the football program, former teammates and current student-athletes. It also will offer robust mentoring programs and expand career services.

“The West Virginia football program has shown an unbelievable commitment to their current and former players,” said Brett Fuller, Vice President of Partnerships at Athlete Network. “Through our Unite software, they will be providing their football family with innovative technology that will help their former football players feel connected and appreciated for the rest of their lives. It is an honor to partner with a such a forward thinking football program, and we’re excited to launch the West Virginia Football Network!”

In addition, this platform contains numerous resources, including a services directory, a schedule of West Virginia Football Network events and reunions, personal and program development, coach updates, ticket and donation information and member recognitions.

The formation of the West Virginia Football Network marks the fourth student-athlete driven initiative that Brown has organized and introduced for the football program. A partnership with brand marketing consultant and author Jeremy Darlow to educate and develop the student-athlete’s skills in growing their individual personal brands was first introduced. WVU Football was the first school in the Big 12 and the second nationally to partner with Darlow.

WVU Football’s 5th Quarter Program also was formally introduced with its purpose being to educate the student-athletes and continue building the culture by serving and developing total Mountaineers. The program’s focus centers around five pillars: character development, leadership development, real life, career development and social responsibility.

The Mountaineers were the first college football program to partner with INFLCR to pilot a “Data Services” product as part of an innovative Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) Suite. Data Services combines custom reporting with digital education and content consulting for student-athletes, coaches and the athletic program social media accounts.

“Athlete Network will help us organize our communication efforts with former players,” Coleman Barnes, WVU Associate Director of Athletics for Football External Affairs said. “We want to make sure they have a central place to go to feel more connected than they have ever been to the program. In addition, our current student-athletes will benefit from the broad capabilities of Athlete Network’s software, especially as it relates to our 5th Quarter program.”

Current and former WVU football student-athletes can join the West Virginia Football Network by logging on to wvufootball.athletenetwork.com.