WVU football announces addition of transfer OL Nester

WVU Football

Spring Valley product boasts Power 5 starting experience

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Country Roads are bringing a talented offensive lineman back to his home state.

Doug Nester, a 6-6, 327-pound sophomore who played high school ball at Spring Valley, will transfer from Virginia Tech to WVU, the program confirmed Saturday. Nester will have three years of eligibility remaining to play during a four-year period. 

The West Virginia native was happy to announce his decision to transfer on Christmas:

In 2020, Nester played in eight games for Virginia Tech, making seven starts at right guard and contributing to a ground game that ranked No. 4 among Power 5 teams in rushing yard average. He has made 17 total starts as a Hokie over the past two seasons. 

Nester will soon be reunited with fellow Spring Valley product Wyatt Milum on the WVU offensive line. Milum recently signed with WVU as the highest-rated recruit in head coach Neal Brown’s 2021 signing class and was the top-rated recruit in West Virginia this year.

In 2018, Nester won the Stydahar Award, given annually to the top high school offensive lineman in West Virginia. 

