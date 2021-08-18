WVU football announces new series vs. Ohio University, set to begin in 2025

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – During Wednesday's virtual COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice reported that there are now more than 7,500 COVID-19 cases in the state and then said: "I don't have any idea how in the world you could hear these numbers and not run to get vaccinated. You better move West Virginia and you better move right this second."

The governor also warned that new studies are showing that people who've had COVID-19 are two and a half times more likely to get it again, than someone who's vaccinated. "It's a gamble that I just don't see how you take," Justice said.