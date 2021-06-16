WVU football lands another class of 2022 commitment

A standout defensive back from the state of Georgia has committed to Neal Brown and the Mountaineers.

Mumu Bin-Wahad, a defensive back from Loganville, Georgia, announced his commitment Wednesday night. He chooses WVU over a slew of other offers, including Big 12 programs Kansas and TCU and college football power Penn State.

Bin-Wahad is rated as a three-star defensive back prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. He ranks among the top 100 recruits in his talent-rich home state and is the No. 62 safety prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports.

The 6’0”, 180-pound safety plays prep football at Grayson. He is the latest recruit to commit for Brown’s 2022 signing class.

MOUNTAINEER NATION … LETS GOOO!!!!!! — 𝙈𝙪𝙢𝙪 𝘽-𝙒 🛸++ (@TheMumuBinWahad) June 17, 2021

The early signing window for Division I football begins Dec. 15.