MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football program revealed a surprise treat on West Virginia Day.

The team released this teaser video for its new Nike Country Roads Uniform, which players will wear Sept. 1 when WVU takes on Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

This new look showcases some distinct differences from West Virginia’s normal football uniforms. The Country Roads uniform pairs white tops with white bottoms, both of which feature blue and gold trim. The blue accents on the shoulders and numbers feature a roadmap of Interstate 79 and the various country roads that weave through the Mountain State.

But the real head-turner on this new uniform is the helmet, which is also primarily white with a blue and gold helmet stripe. The helmet decal overlays a gold Flying WV onto a blue outline of the state of West Virginia.

In addition, the yellow striping on the helmet is meant to resemble center line markings found on roadways.

According to a statement from WVU Athletics, these unique Nike uniforms will only be worn during the Backyard Brawl, which will be revived in September after an 11-year hiatus.

“The football series with Pitt is one of the oldest and best rivalries in college football, and there was great sportsmanship and camaraderie between the two schools to get this game back on the schedule,” WVU director of athletics Shane Lyons said in a statement. “The game is a win for both schools, and we took this opportunity to showcase the renewal with a special uniform that not only highlights the country roads of West Virginia, but the proximity between the two universities connected by Interstate 79.”

West Virginia has won 16 of the last 26 contests against Pitt, including each of the last three. The series was halted more than a decade ago due to conference realignment, with the most recent meeting occurring in 2011.

“It will be neat for our players to wear this special edition Country Roads uniform and to experience the rivalry with Pitt,” WVU coach Neal Brown said in a statement. “This game is good for college football, and I know our players and coaches are looking forward to visiting Heinz Field and renewing this historic game.”

WVU football most recently refreshed its uniforms in 2019, prior to head coach Neal Brown’s first season at the helm.