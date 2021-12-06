WVU football WR Esdale entering transfer portal

WVU wide receiver Isaiah Esdale runs after a reception against Texas Tech in a game at Milan Puskar Stadium. (Photo by Jamie Green.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Another student-athlete intends to leave the WVU football program.

Wide receiver Isaiah Esdale announced Monday that he has “decided to enter the transfer portal for the upcoming season.”

Read a statement from the player on Twitter:

The journey continues ‼️ pic.twitter.com/LNMSUrmVPj — Isaiah Esdale (@Zekeyyyyyy) December 6, 2021

Esdale has one year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA’s pandemic eligibility waiver. He has appeared in at least one game in each of his five collegiate seasons, including his redshirt year in 2018.

The redshirt senior will not play for WVU in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. He caught 29 balls for 362 yards in 10 appearances during the 2021 season.

Esdale’s lone touchdown reception of the season came in the loss to Texas Tech. He also went over 100 receiving yards in that outing.

One of Esdale’s biggest contributions as a Mountaineer came against TCU in 2019, when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in a 20-17 Black Friday triumph, capping a 5-7 campaign in Neal Brown’s first season as head coach.

The native of Newark, Delaware, redshirted during the 2018 season, his first at WVU. The year prior, he played his freshman season at Eastern Arizona College.

A pair of Esdale’s teammates, VanDarius Cowan and Parker Moorer, also entered the transfer portal about a week ago.