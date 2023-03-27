MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A familiar face is back with WVU football.

Head coach Neal Brown announced Monday that former WVU quarterback Rasheed Marshall has been hired as the program’s director of player relations. Marshall’s first day on the job was Monday.

The former Mountaineer and Pittsburgh native has been involved with the team in various ways during Brown’s tenure, assisting with the Fifth Quarter Program, which is designed to continue the education and development of student-athletes off the field.

Brown said Marshall “wanted to be with the program,” and that the position was a good fit.

“I’m excited to bring him in-house,” Brown said. “He’s not only been a great player here, he’s done really well professionally.”

(FILE: Rasheed Marshall celebrates on the sidelines at Heinz Field during a Backyard Brawl showdown against Pitt. Marshall, a Pittsburgh native, played four seasons at WVU from 2001-04.)

As WVU football’s director of player relations, Marshall will continue to work with the Fifth Quarter Program. He’ll also serve as a liaison between the team’s players and support staff, as well as the university’s admissions department.

“He’s here for the players,” Brown said. “He’s gonna work a lot with the Fifth Quarter program, preparing them for life after football.”

Marshall appeared in 42 contests as a Mountaineer from 2001-04. The dual-threat quarterback passed for 5,558 career yards and rushed for 2,040 career yards, registering 69 total touchdowns. His 7,598 career yards rank fifth in program history.

Former Mountaineer Osman Kamara previously served as the director of the Fifth Quarter Program, and now works for Oregon in a similar role. Kamara played for WVU from 2017-20.