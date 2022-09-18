MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three games into a new era for the West Virginia offense, and things have gone very well on that side of the football for the Mountaineers.

Consistent contributions from playmakers like JT Daniels, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, and CJ Donaldson have the WVU offense clicking.

Graham Harrell’s offense, which has yet to produce fewer than 31 points in a game, ranks among the best in the Big 12 Conference and the country in numerous statistics.

Daniels and the Mountaineer passing attack are averaging nearly 293 yards per game through the air. That is the fourth-best mark in the Big 12, and is a Top 20 number among Power 5 teams.

West Virginia’s starting quarterback has already completed two passes that covered at least 50 yards. He also has the longest pass in the Big 12 this season, a 67-yard catch and run by Ford-Wheaton in Week 2 versus Kansas.

As a team, WVU already has three offensive plays from scrimmage that have traveled at least 50 yards. That is tied with Baylor and Kansas for the most in the conference.

Donaldson, West Virginia’s talented true freshman running back, leads all Big 12 players with six touchdowns this season. He has also scored the most points (36) of any player in the conference. His 82-yard run on Saturday against Towson is the longest running play in the league.

That means WVU owns the longest rushing and passing play in the Big 12 this season, and both went for touchdowns.

Speaking of scoring, the Mountaineers are averaging 46 points per game. That is tied with Alabama for the 11th-best mark at the FBS level. And after going a perfect 8-for-8 inside the red zone against the Tigers, West Virginia has converted on 18 of 19 trips inside the 20-yard line. The Mountaineers’ .947 conversion percentage is the second-best in the Big 12, and T-22 in the NCAA.

WVU has also excelled in converting on third and fourth downs.

Daniels and the offense have converted on 54.3 percent of third down opportunities this season. That is the 9th-best conversion rate among Power 5 programs and 14th-best among all FBS teams. West Virginia’s 88.9 conversion rate on fourth down is tied for 10th among Power 5 teams, and is tied for 11th in the NCAA FBS.

After gaining 642 yards on offense in Week 3, Harrell’s crew is averaging 509.7 yards per game. With that total, WVU ranks third in the Big 12 in total offense, and ranks inside the top 20 in the country in that statistic.

West Virginia, and its high-powered offense, will travel to Blacksburg, Virginia for a Thursday night showdown inside Lane Stadium with the Black Diamond Trophy on the line. The Mountaineers have averaged 21.7 points per game in the last six meetings against the Hokies dating back to 2002.