With the start of the NFL season just a few months away, here's the latest look at where former Mountaineers are suiting up

In March, just ahead of the start of the new league year in the National Football League, Gold and Blue Nation detailed the various contract statuses of former West Virginia football players who are playing professionally.

Nearly three months have passed since then, and four of the former Mountaineers who were free agents at the time have signed new contracts.

In April, multiple members of the 2021 WVU football team signed undrafted free agent deals with clubs. Another is looking to catch on in the Canadian Football League.

With OTAs underway across the NFL, and the USFL regular season coming to a close this month, it’s a good time for an update on where fans can find their favorite former Mountaineers.

Former WVU Players Under NFL Contracts

A total of 15 WVU alums are under contract in the NFL. Four of those contracts have been signed over the last few months, with the newest being signed earlier this week.

Wideout Tavon Austin was the most recent to put pen to paper. Austin signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on June 2. He played 13 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

His former quarterback, Geno Smith, is back for a fourth season in Seattle. The Seahawks re-signed Smith to a one-year, $3.5 million deal in April. Smith will battle for the starting quarterback job and has shown good qualities to the Seattle coaching staff thus far.

It didn’t take long after the free agency process got underway for Kyzir White to find a new home in the NFL. White signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in late March, which brought the dynamic linebacker close to where he grew up.

Of the five former Mountaineer players who signed new contracts after the start of free agency, none cashed in quite like Rasul Douglas. An impressive 2021 season earned the cornerback a three-year contract to return to the Green Bay Packers.

Additionally, safety Karl Joseph signed a one-year contract with the Steelers to stay in Pittsburgh.

While those five WVU alums were signed to new contracts after the new league year began, others agreed to terms on a new deal before the start of free agency. Offensive guard Mark Glowinski fits into that category.

Glowinski signed a multi-year contract with the New York Giants in March, ending a four-year run with the Indianapolis Colts. Fellow offensive lineman, tackle Colton McKivitz, signed a one-season contract extension to stay with the San Francisco 49ers that same month.

Wideout David Sills V also agreed to a one-year deal to remain with his team, the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, Nick Kwiatkoski is the only former Mountaineer who is still on a pre-existing contract that is not a rookie deal. The former WVU linebacker enters the final season of a three-year deal he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

Six WVU alums – Kenny Robinson (CAR), Tony Fields (CLE), Will Grier (DAL), Yodny Cajuste (NE), Trevon Wesco (NYJ), and David Long Jr. (TEN) – are all on rookie contracts. Robinson, Grier, Cajuste, Wesco, and Long all enter the final year of their rookie deals.

Former Mountaineers who are NFL Free Agents

Four West Virginia standouts are currently free agents.

Bruce Irvin is in search of a new contract, after ending last season with the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, Quinton Spain has yet to agree to terms with a franchise after going to the Super Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals in February.

Wendell Smallwood and Daryl Worley are both hoping to catch on with a team after spending last year on various practice squads.

WVU Players that Signed as UDFAs

Leddie Brown and Sean Mahone both signed with NFL teams following the conclusion of the NFL Draft in April.

Brown signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent. The former WVU running back is still with the team and hopes to remain on the active roster when OTAs wrap up on June 9.

Mahone, meanwhile, signed with Jacksonville following the draft but was waived by the Jaguars last month.

WVU Alums Previously Signed to Reserve/Future Contract

Five former WVU football players had signed a Reserve/Future contract with an NFL club. Wideouts Gary Jenning and Kevin White were two of them.

Jennings did so with the Kansas City Chiefs. Then, five days after being waived by the franchise, he was re-signed by the Chiefs. White signed a future deal in January, which kept him with the New Orleans Saints.

Offensive lineman Adam Pankey signed the same type of contract with the Miami Dolphins. All three players remain with their respective teams as of early June.

Meanwhile, Darius Stills and Rex Sunahara had both previously signed Reserve/Future contracts. However, both have since been waived and are not currently signed to a club.

Former Mountaineers Playing in Other Pro Leagues

The aforementioned Mahone is one of six West Virginia alums who are now playing in other professional football leagues.

Mahone, who originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, is now listed on the Michigan Panthers roster. The Panthers are part of the eight-team USFL.

Playing for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL are Mike Brown and Dravon Askew-Henry. Suiting up for the New Orleans Breakers are Keith Washington and Marquis Lucas

Finally, former WVU cornerback Alonzo Addae is playing in the Canadian Football League. He signed with the Ottawa Redblacks in late-May after being drafted by the team in the 2021 CFL Draft.