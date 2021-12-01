WVU releases 2022 football schedule: rivalry vs. Pitt returns, league play begins early

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The renewal of one of college football’s most fierce rivalries headlines WVU football’s 2022 schedule, which was officially revealed by the program Wednesday.

The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ West Virginia Football Schedule 🏈#TrustTheClimb pic.twitter.com/dGRKsYQXVW — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) December 1, 2021

The new season will start with the Backyard Brawl when the Mountaineers travel to Pitt to kick things off on Sept. 3.

After that game at Heinz field, WVU will play Big 12 foe Kansas Sept. 10 in an unorthodox early start to league play.

Non-conference action picks back up from there as WVU welcomes Towson on Sept. 17 and then travels to Blacksburg, Virginia, to defend the Black Diamond Trophy. The clash at Virginia Tech is set for Sept. 24.

“I know our fans will be excited to have two rivalry games that they can drive to at Pitt and Virginia Tech,” director of athletics Shane Lyons said in a statement. “Year in and year out, we play a challenging football schedule that produces quality opponents.”

West Virginia will travel to Austin, Texas, for its first Big 12 road trip of the year on Oct. 1. WVU will not play the following Saturday, and will instead host Baylor for a Thursday showdown on Oct. 13, followed by a trip to Lubbock, Texas, to face the Red Raiders on Oct. 22. The final game of the month will bring TCU to Morgantown for the homecoming game Oct. 29.

November begins with a contest at Iowa State, and will continue with back-to-back home games against Oklahoma (Nov. 12) and Kansas State (Nov. 19). The regular-season finale will be played on Nov. 26 at Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 Championship is set for Dec. 3. Start times for all contests will be announced later.

2022 WVU Football Schedule (home games in bold)

September 3: at Pitt

September 10: vs. Kansas

September 17: vs. Towson

September 24: at Virginia Tech

October 1: at Texas

October 13: vs. Baylor

October 22: at Texas Tech

October 29: vs. TCU — Homecoming

November 5: at Iowa State

November 12: vs. Oklahoma — Mountaineer Week

November 19: vs. Kansas State

November 26: at Oklahoma State