WVU’s Legg, Woods earn weekly Big 12 awards

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time in each of their careers, WVU kicker Casey Legg and defensive back Charles Woods have earned weekly accolades from the Big 12 Conference.

Legg is the Big 12’s Special Teams Player of the Week. The native of Charleston, West Virginia, hit three field goals and two extra points in a 29-17 win over TCU. He became the first Mountaineer to make three field goals in a game since 2019, and he has converted 13 field goals on the season.

Woods, a transfer from Illinois State, is the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week. He recorded an interception and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game, helping the Mountaineers secure the victory.

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was also recognized as the league’s top offensive player for the week, earning a weekly nod from the conference for the seventh time in his career.

The Mountaineers and Cyclones will clash Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.