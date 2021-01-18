WVU’s Pooler to use extra year of eligibility

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A redshirt senior on the WVU defensive line is taking advantage of a free year of eligibility.

Jeff Pooler, who made 10 appearances for the Mountaineers in 2020 and has played in 38 games in his career, announced that he’s returning for another season on Monday:

One more run!! pic.twitter.com/2zeiNYmTiD — Jeffery Pooler JR (@JefferyPooler9) January 19, 2021

Pooler logged 23 stops in 2020, including six tackles for loss and three sacks, which are both career highs.

West Virginia’s retention of the experience defensive lineman is good news for the team’s roster: fellow senior defensive lineman Darius Stills has already declared for the NFL Draft.