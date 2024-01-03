MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of Mountaineers have announced they are taking their shot at the professional level. Cornerback Malachi Ruffin and defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins announced on Wednesday they are declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Both players have exhausted their college eligibility.

Ruffin had quite the journey in Morgantown. He knew he wanted to be a Mountaineer even though he was considered a “no-star” recruit out of high school.

Ruffin showed up to Milan Puskar Stadium in August of 2018 with no prior communication with the WVU coaching staff. He competed alongside 40-50 other players at the walk-on tryouts. He was one of five players invited to join the team by the time it was over.

Flash forward to August of 2021, Ruffin was officially put on scholarship and by the following season, he earned a starting role on Jordan Lesley’s defense. He ended his journey as a Mountaineer with 77 tackles, three interceptions, 12 passes defended, and a forced fumble over 45 career games.

“I love this state, this fan base, and this team,” Ruffin wrote on social media. “This isn’t a goodbye, but a see you later WVU because country roads will always take me home. Thank you for giving this small town kid a chance to make his mark and prove his doubters wrong.”

Hawkins’s story is quite the opposite as he was only at West Virginia for one season but that’s all it took for him to become a fan favorite.

He had stints at Kentucky and Tennesee State before joining Neal Brown’s squad ahead of the 2023 campaign. He appeared in all 13 games and finished with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. He racked up 92 career tackles at Tennesse State.

“To the West Virginia community, we have the best fans in the nation. This atmosphere is unmatched. Thank you for an amazing year as a Mountaineer,” Hawkins said on social media.