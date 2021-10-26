WVU goalkeeper Kayza Massey named Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week

Kayza Massey gets to add a major nod to her resume after helping West Virginia’s defense maintain a pair of clean sheets over the weekend.

The Big 12 named Massey the league’s Goalkeeper of the Week on Tuesday, marking the senior’s first Big 12 weekly award in her career. She isn’t exactly a stranger to the conference, however, as she was named to the All-Big 12 preseason team in August.

Kayza Massey has started all 17 matches for WVU women’s soccer so far this year. (Photo: WVU Athletics)

Massey’s first clean sheet of the weekend came against the Longhorns in Austin, when she made seven saves in the double-OT scoreless draw, setting a career-high in saves. She followed that up by tying that high mark against Baylor on Sunday, leading the defense with another seven-save performance for the scoreless draw.

In total, Massey played 220 minutes without allowing a goal across those two matches.

Massey, a junior from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, has started all 17 matches for the Mountaineers this season, her second year as the starter. With one game remaining in the regular season, Massey has amassed 41 saves on the season, the 20th-highest mark in program history.

She took the starting job in the middle of the 2020-21 season, starting all 10 of her appearances. In three seasons, Massey has 29 appearances, including 24 starts.

West Virginia women’s soccer ends its regular season campaign on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET when it hosts Oklahoma State on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.